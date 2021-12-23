Lorry Owners Federation in Namakkal demands removal of border check posts in T.N.

The State Lorry Owners Federation has urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to remove border check posts, alleging rampant corruption.

In a petition, the organisation said after the implementation of GST, Commercial Tax check posts on the State borders had been removed and this eliminated time delay and corruption at the check posts. Temporary permit and tax for the goods was implemented through an online system and this eased various hardships of truck owners.

Following the amendment of Motor Vehicle Act 2019, on a trial basis, border check posts were removed in States such as Madhya Pradesh and Odisha and checks was shifted to an online system.

However, in Tamil Nadu, at least ₹200 was being collected from trucks passing though the border check posts, the petitioners said and added that though they petitioned the previous government, no action was taken.

The organisation requested the Chief Minister to remove the border check posts and implement the online system in the State.