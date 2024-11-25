Lorry owners’ federation considers indefinite strike against online fines

The State Lorry Owners Federation of Tamil Nadu (SLOFT) announced it will decide on an indefinite lorry strike in January in response to the implementation of online fines for traffic violations.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are five lakh lorries operating from Tamil Nadu to various parts of the state and outside, and provide employment to over six lakh workers. However, with rising prices for diesel and other spare parts, lorry owners have been suffering losses for the past few years. Adding to that is a shortage of drivers and cleaners, leaving many lorries unable to operate everyday.

Meanwhile, traffic police have begun imposing fines online on lorries violating traffic rules. These fines are updated on lorry records and have to be paid when operators seek fitness certificates or pay taxes. Lorry owners argue that the fines are being imposed arbitrarily, and demanded that the practice be stopped.

ADVERTISEMENT

SLOFT president C. Dhanaraj alleged that police would issue fines for vehicles parked on the roadside or near industries to unload goods. He cited examples like the lorries parked near an oil company at Tondiarpet in Chennai, which reportedly receive fines every three days. Similarly, container lorries are also fined for no specific reason, and these are categorised under “general offences”. At other times, lorry drivers are fined for not wearing uniforms.

“We took the issue up with the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Transport Minister several times. For a few days, the practice would stop but would then pick up again,” said Mr. Dhanaraj.

The online system of fining costs lorry owners anywhere between ₹20,000 to ₹50,000 annually, contributing to the industry’s huge losses, he stated. “In the upcoming SLOFT general body meeting in January 2025, we will decide on an indefinite strike, as we have no other option. The government should not target lorries to fund its free schemes,” Mr. Dhanraj added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.