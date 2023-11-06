Lorry Owners Federation announces strike on Nov. 9

November 06, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Salem

The State Lorry Owners Federation of Tamil Nadu (SLOFT) president C. Dhanaraj said on Monday that lorries would not be operated on November 9.

Mr. Dhanaraj told reporters the State government increased the quarter-year tax for the lorries by 40%. “We urged the government many times to withhold the hike, but no action has been taken on our demand. Considering other states, Tamil Nadu police are registering more cases against trucks online. Likewise, sand lorry owners have, for the past seven months, been demanding the government to open sand quarries. Pressing for these demands, all the heavy vehicles and light vehicles will stay off the road on November 9,” Mr. Dhanaraj added.

Stating that the strike would affect trade worth ₹5,000 crore, Mr. Dhanaraj said the strike would start at 6 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. and 6.5 lakh heavy vehicles and 25 lakh light heavy vehicles would participate in it. Tamil Nadu registration lorries that were heading to Tamil Nadu from other States would also participate in the protest, and vehicles would be parked in the respective States on November 9.

Through the strike, lorry owners would also suffer a loss of over ₹200 crore. Vehicles transporting vegetables, milk vans, and LPG lorries would be operated. “If our demands are not met, we will announce an indefinite strike after discussing with the All India Motor Congress,” Mr. Dhanaraj added.

