Lorry owners demand withdrawal of fuel price hike

Members of the Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners’ Federation staged a protest at various places here on Tuesday condemning hike in fuel prices.

Members of various other associations, including Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu, Tamil Nadu Road Transport Employees Association, Tamil Nadu Omni Bus Association, Tamil Nadu Private Schools’ Association, Sand Lorry Owners’ Associations expressed their solidarity for the protests.

The protesters demanded that due to COVID-19 pandemic, transport business has been severely affected.

Murugan Venkatachalam, president of Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners’ Federation said: “the transportation sector has been severely affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown.”

The organisations also demanded the State government to waive road tax and announce relief for drivers and others involved in the transportation business.