Lorry owners demand withdrawal of fuel price hike

Members of the Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners’ Federation staged a protest at various places here on Tuesday condemning hike in fuel prices.
Members of various other associations, including Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu, Tamil Nadu Road Transport Employees Association, Tamil Nadu Omni Bus Association, Tamil Nadu Private Schools’ Association, Sand Lorry Owners’ Associations expressed their solidarity for the protests.
The protesters demanded that due to COVID-19 pandemic, transport business has been severely affected.
Murugan Venkatachalam, president of Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners’ Federation said: “the transportation sector has been severely affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown.”
The organisations also demanded the State government to waive road tax and announce relief for drivers and others involved in the transportation business.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath