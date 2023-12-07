Lorry Owners Association demands relief materials for truck drivers and cleaners

December 07, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Salem

The State Lorry Owners Federation of Tamil Nadu (SLOFT) have called upon the state government to provide relief materials for lorry drivers and cleaners on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in Salem, SLOFT president C. Dhanaraj said that over 65,000 lorries pass through Chennai a day, and that floods in the city have affected lorry drivers and cleaners as well, many of whom have been struggling without food. Trucks from other parts of the state as well as outside Tamil Nadu were unable to enter Chennai., causing heavy losses to lorry owners. Repairing a lorry affected by the flood will cost between ₹10,000 and ₹15,000. “We therefore urge the government to provide relief materials to lorry drivers and cleaners like those provided to the public,” Mr Dhanraj said.

