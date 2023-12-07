ADVERTISEMENT

Lorry Owners Association demands relief materials for truck drivers and cleaners

December 07, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The State Lorry Owners Federation of Tamil Nadu (SLOFT) have called upon the state government to provide relief materials for lorry drivers and cleaners on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in Salem, SLOFT president C. Dhanaraj said that over 65,000 lorries pass through Chennai a day, and that floods in the city have affected lorry drivers and cleaners as well, many of whom have been struggling without food. Trucks from other parts of the state as well as outside Tamil Nadu were unable to enter Chennai., causing heavy losses to lorry owners. Repairing a lorry affected by the flood will cost between ₹10,000 and ₹15,000. “We therefore urge the government to provide relief materials to lorry drivers and cleaners like those provided to the public,” Mr Dhanraj said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US