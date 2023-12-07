HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lorry Owners Association demands relief materials for truck drivers and cleaners

December 07, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The State Lorry Owners Federation of Tamil Nadu (SLOFT) have called upon the state government to provide relief materials for lorry drivers and cleaners on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in Salem, SLOFT president C. Dhanaraj said that over 65,000 lorries pass through Chennai a day, and that floods in the city have affected lorry drivers and cleaners as well, many of whom have been struggling without food. Trucks from other parts of the state as well as outside Tamil Nadu were unable to enter Chennai., causing heavy losses to lorry owners. Repairing a lorry affected by the flood will cost between ₹10,000 and ₹15,000. “We therefore urge the government to provide relief materials to lorry drivers and cleaners like those provided to the public,” Mr Dhanraj said.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.