Lorry owners announce protest in Chennai against online fine system

February 20, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Namakkal

The State Lorry Owners’ Federation of Tamil Nadu on Monday announced that they will stage a protest in Chennai against the online fine system.

The State executive committee meeting of the Federation was held at its head office in Namakkal.

Later speaking to reporters, federation president C. Dhanaraj said that the police are imposing fines for trucks online and that many irregularities are allegedly occurring. Trucks that are plying in North India are fined by the Tamil Nadu police.

The truck owners knew about this only after they received SMS. “We were unable to obtain an explanation from anyone. Seeking to abolish the online system, we submitted petitions to all the district SP offices on January 23 and later submitted a petition to the Director General of Police in Chennai on January 30,” he said.

Following this, imposing of online fine was reduced for 15 days. “But for the past one week again, slapping of fines on truck owners has increased,” Mr. Dhanaraj added.

Stating that the federation will protest in Chennai against the online fine system, Mr. Dhanaraj said, “if, within the next 20 days the system is not abolished, we will protest in Chennai with thousands of truck owners. While approaching the RTO office for a fitness certificate (FC), they urged us to paste 3D stickers from three companies, which demanded ₹3,500 for the stickers while they were available for ₹1,000 in the market.”

“We got a stay order from the court against this, but officials are not implementing it. Soon, we will file a contempt of court plea,” Mr. Dhanaraj added.