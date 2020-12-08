Lorry owners allege corruption in new transport regulations

The Southzone Motor Transporters’ Welfare Association has extended support to the indefinite strike call made by State Lorry Owners Federation from December 27 and demanded that the Chief Minister should intervene in this matter.

The organisation alleged that there was corruption behind the new notifications issued by the transport department in fixing reflective stickers, GPS devices and speed governors.

G.R. Shanmugappa, general secretary of SIMTA, said, “laws that are not in practice anywhere else in the country are being instructed in Tamil Nadu. We wholeheartedly accept the new regulations introduced by the Centre. Despite court orders regarding installing speed governors and reflective tapes, the State government is not ready to implement it.”

He added that they had moved a contempt of court petition in this regard.

Mr. Shanmugappa said while the State government mandated installation of GPS device, it did not say how they would be monitored. “Nowhere in the country, speed governors with ISI trademark cost above ₹1,500. But here alone, it is costing upto ₹10,000. In Karnataka, owners are allowed to fix reflective stickers from any manufacturer, but in Tamil Nadu, the State government specifies respective companies and it costs above ₹6,000,” he said.

Mr. Shanmugappa said despite repeated petitions with the Transport Minister and transport authorities, no action had been taken. The Chief Minister should intervene and address their grievances.

He added that Tamil Nadu was facing huge revenue loss due to this.

“Over 1.5 lakh trucks have got registered in Karnataka and this is a huge revenue loss for the State. Also, diesel price is ₹3 less in Karnataka. By reducing the taxes, Tamil Nadu government only stands to gain.”

The organisation questioned why was not the State government imposing such regulations on trucks from other States. Trucks loaded with goods beyond permitted limits were being stopped on Karnataka border and fined.

“But there is no such checks happening at the Hosur checkpost and trucks are allowed to pass after taking bribe,” he alleged.

He added that while the Central Government had permitted taking Fitness Certificate from any RTO office, in Tamil Nadu it was demanded that it should be done at the RTO at the place of purchase.

The organisation demanded removal of border RTO checkposts and extension of temporary registration period.

He said that from 6 a.m. on December 27, trucks would keep off the roads in Tamil Nadu and trucks from other States would also not operate to the State.