July 31, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

: A lorry transporting liquor bottles for supply to Tasmac outlets overturned at Pallagoundenpalayam in Uthukuli taluk, damaging 520 cases, on Monday.

The lorry was transporting 2,100 cases of beer bottles when the lorry overturned due to the impact of sudden brakes applied by the driver, official sources said.

The value of the damaged cases of beer was estimated to be close to ₹10 lakh, sources added.