GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lorry driver killed in collision in Salem

Published - August 24, 2024 10:36 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A lorry driver was killed in an accident on Saturday near Sankagiri.

Saravanan (24), a resident of Thuraiyur in Tiruchi district, was driving a lorry from Tiruppur to Kolkata. While travelling along the Salem-Coimbatore National Highway, his lorry developed a fault near Mangarampalayam, prompting him to park it on the roadside. At that moment, another lorry travelling from Coimbatore to Chennai collided with the parked vehicle. Mahesh (50), the driver of the second lorry and a resident of Tenkasi district, died on the spot as a result of the collision.

The Sankagiri police have sent Mahesh’s body to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem and have registered a case regarding the incident.

4o

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.