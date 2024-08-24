Lorry driver killed in collision in Salem

A lorry driver was killed in an accident on Saturday near Sankagiri.

Saravanan (24), a resident of Thuraiyur in Tiruchi district, was driving a lorry from Tiruppur to Kolkata. While travelling along the Salem-Coimbatore National Highway, his lorry developed a fault near Mangarampalayam, prompting him to park it on the roadside. At that moment, another lorry travelling from Coimbatore to Chennai collided with the parked vehicle. Mahesh (50), the driver of the second lorry and a resident of Tenkasi district, died on the spot as a result of the collision.

The Sankagiri police have sent Mahesh’s body to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem and have registered a case regarding the incident.

