Lorry driver fined for feeding wild elephants with sugarcane in STR

December 03, 2022 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The sugarcane-laden lorry parked along the forest road to feed sugarcane to wild animals at Hasanur Division in Erode

A lorry driver from Karnataka, who was found feeding sugarcane to wild elephants on the forest stretch of Mysuru - Dindigul National Highway 948 at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), was imposed a fine of ₹75,000 on Saturday.

Devendra Kumar Meena, District Forest Officer, Hasanur Division, along with S. Sivakumar, Forest Range Officer, Hasanur Division, and personnel were moving on the stretch of Karapallam check post to Hasanur when they found a sugarcane-laden lorry with Karnataka registration number parked along the road. They found the driver, identified as S. Sithuraj of Nanjangud, throwing sugarcane to the elephants. The lorry was taken to the office and a case was registered for violation. Based on the directions of the DFO, the driver was levied fine and the money was collected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sivakumar told The Hindu that elephants frequently cross the highway and lorry drivers were instructed to not stop their vehicles in the forest stretch or feed the wild animals. He added that over 30 sugarcane-laden lorries are moving from Chamarajanagar to Sathyamangalam in the last two weeks and wild elephants wait along the road to drag sugarcane from the lorries.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US