Lorry driver ends life

A lorry driver immolated himself near Pallipalayam here on Wednesday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as S. Senthilkumar (37). He had recently taken a load to Odisha. He allegedly did not handover a payment of ₹1.5 lakh to his owner and was absconding.

The owner, Manickam, came to know that Senthilkumar was in Veppadai, and he allegedly brought Senthilkumar to his office forcibly and locked him on Tuesday. Senthilkumar immolated himself on the office premises. The police recovered the body. A case has been registered.

Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050.