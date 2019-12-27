Lorry driver arrested in accident case

Police have arrested the driver of the LPG tanker that collided with a car on Coimbatore Bypass near Chettipalayam on Thursday. Four persons were killed and four sustained injuries in the accident.

The tanker, driven by Nandakumar (40), was on its way from Neelambur to Kerala for refilling on Thursday around 7.40 p.m. when the accident occurred, police said on Friday. The driver, who fled the spot after the accident, was nabbed later in the night by Chettipalayam police.

The accused was booked under Sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and remanded in judicial custody on Friday at Coimbatore Central Prison.

Fire service officials from Kinathukadavu Fire Station who were involved in the rescue operations said that the car in which the victims were travelling was coming from Kerala to Coimbatore Airport. While two were killed on the spot, two died on their way to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). The four injured, including the driver, were admitted to a private hospital.

CMCH sources said the deceased were Meera Dhansika (37), Ramesh Babu(49), Adarsh(12) and Rishikesh(7). Autopsy was completed on Friday afternoon at CMCH, according to sources.

The four injured were out of danger, an hospital official said.