Lorry driver arrested for illegal transportation of red earth

The police seized a lorry used for illegal transportation of red earth from Nanjundapuram near Thadagam in Coimbatore district on Saturday.

COIMBATORE

19 October 2020 00:24 IST

The Thudiyalur police on Saturday arrested the driver of a lorry belonging to a brick kiln operating in Thadagam valley for transporting red earth without carrying the permit issued by the Department of Geology and Mining.

The police said it was the first time they took action for illegal transportation of red earth based on a complaint given by the Department of Geology and Mining.

A team of officials led by M. Prasath, assistant geologist with the Department of Geology and Mining, and Ramesh Bose, Revenue Inspector (Mines), stopped the lorry bearing registration number TN 38 C 8209 at the Nanjundapuram junction at Thadagam on Saturday. The driver did not carry a permit issued by the Department for the transportation of the red earth.

The complaint lodged by Mr. Prasath said transporting minor minerals like red earth without carrying a permit issued by the Department was equal to smuggling of the raw mineral.

The police arrested driver M. Paranthaman (27) of Madathur for offences under Sections of the Indian Penal Code and Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act 1957. The lorry was seized.

Thudiyalur inspector S. Balamuralisundaram said the driver was remanded in judicial custody and the police were trying to identify the lorry owner.