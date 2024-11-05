Loose cables on electric poles pose threat to motorists and pedestrians in Erode

Dangling and snapped wires from cable and internet service providers tied to electric poles continue to pose a serious risk to motorists and pedestrians, and the Erode Corporation has yet to take action against those responsible.

Loose cables hanging from poles are a common sight throughout the city, causing accidents. On E.V.N. Road, where model road work has been underway for over two years, cables dangle from poles and pile up on the median in several spots, posing a hazard for motorists. This busy road, which links Chennimalai Road to GH Roundabout Junction, sees both internet and cable TV wires strung across the medians. Pedestrians and two-wheeler riders frequently get caught in these cables, resulting in accidents.

“The wires hang haphazardly,” said S. Arun of Surampatti, noting that visibility worsens at night, as the black cables are hard to see for drivers.

A Corporation official acknowledged receiving complaints about dangling cables and assured that action against the violators would be taken.

