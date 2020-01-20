Longer holidays for industries in Coimbatore

For several industries, especially those in the Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises, here, Pongal holidays this year are longer.

“The units usually stop operations on Bhogi day and the workers will return to work after five or six days. This year, there was no work and so many of the micro unit owners paid the wages last Saturday and the workers will start returning this week,” said C. Sivakumar, president of the Coimbatore Tiruppur District Micro and Cottage Entrepreneur Association.

While 50 % of the workers returned on Monday or will come back on Tuesday, the rest are expected during the course of the week, he said. Most of the workers at the MSMEs here are from other districts or States.

R. Ramamoorthy, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, said the small-scale industries are having longer Pongal holidays this year because of the slowdown. Since there is no revival of demand, the units have lesser work.

According to J. James, president of the Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Micro Enterprises, “We also want the workers to come a little late. If they return to work now, we need to give them jobs. About 50 % of the workers have returned. Usually, if workers come late we will be worried as work will get affected.”

Demand for pumps are expected to revive in the coming days. Automobile and textile sector are still facing slowdown. So industries that were catering to these are also looking at job order opportunities in the pump sector. This will lead to lower price realisations, he added.