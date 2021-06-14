Long queues at vaccination centres in the district

With vaccination drives continuing in the district for the second consecutive day, people waited in long queues outside the vaccination centres right from early morning here on Monday.

Vaccination resumed at all the 76 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the district on Sunday as 11,297 persons above 18 years received their shots here. On Monday, 18,190 doses of vaccine were available across the district and 200 tokens were issued to the people on the first-come-first-serve basis. At a few centres, people waited even from 2 a.m. while tokens were issued at 8 a.m. and vaccination commenced at 9 a.m. Both Covaxin and Covishield were administered to the people.

Disappointment prevailed among many people who did not receive tokens even after waiting for over five hours in the morning. They were asked to visit the centres again on Tuesday. Many wanted only the registration process to be followed and not a token system as they have to wait for many hours and return without getting vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Collector C. Kathiravan has requested the people to visit the PHC in their area only and not to other PHCs for vaccination. “Since they travel to other PHCs, there are chances that they may be infected with the virus”, he added.