Long queues at Tasmac outlets continue on Day 2

Long queues could be seen outside Tasmac outlets for the second consecutive day on Friday as eager customers waited under the shades of umbrellas after the district administration made umbrellas mandatory to ensure personal distancing.
Of the total 203 outlets in the district, 143 were reopened. Customers waited from 8 a.m. and those wearing mask and with umbrella and Aadhaar card were issued tokens. Through the public address system, the police personnel instructed customers to ensure personal distancing.
Despite increase in price, customers continued to purchase as liquor worth ₹ 8.60 crore was sold on Thursday against the normal sale of ₹ 1.50 crore.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Letter from Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism