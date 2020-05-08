Long queues at Tasmac outlets continue on Day 2

Long queues could be seen outside Tasmac outlets for the second consecutive day on Friday as eager customers waited under the shades of umbrellas after the district administration made umbrellas mandatory to ensure personal distancing.

Of the total 203 outlets in the district, 143 were reopened. Customers waited from 8 a.m. and those wearing mask and with umbrella and Aadhaar card were issued tokens. Through the public address system, the police personnel instructed customers to ensure personal distancing.

Despite increase in price, customers continued to purchase as liquor worth ₹ 8.60 crore was sold on Thursday against the normal sale of ₹ 1.50 crore.