Lone tusker tramples Kerala man to death near Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

24 September 2020 13:07 IST

He was heading back to Kerala in a two wheeler through Gopanari foest beat when the encounter happened, forest officials said.

A 31-year-old man from Palakkad district of Kerala was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Coimbatore late on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as R. Gnanaprakash, 31, a native of Mattathukad village near Mannarkad in Palakkad. Forest Department officials said that Gnanaprakash, a tractor driver, and his friend Arun Kumar had come to Moonukuttai village near Gopanari within the limits of Periyanaickenpalayam forest range for ploughing the land of a farmer on Wednesday.

After finishing the work for the day, Gnanaprakash and Arunkumar headed for Kerala in a two-wheeler through a jungle of Gopanari forest beat. However, on the way, they had an encounter with a lone male elephant that stepped on to the road from bushes.

Officials said that the elephant trampled Gnanaprakash while Mr. Kumar managed to escape. Gnanaprakash died on the spot. The elephant attack took place at a place which is around 1.5 km away from the Kerala border at Mattathukad.

The forest officials here informed the Karamadai police about the incident and shifted the body to a Government hospital for post-mortem.