Lone tusker enters goshala near Coimbatore 

April 03, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The tusker entered the compound, reportedly being lured by the smell of cattle feed and rice bran

The Hindu Bureau

 Tension prevailed at a goshala near Karunyanagar in Coimbatore district on Tuesday night after a wild elephant entered its premises and ate cattle feed.

The Forest Department officials said that a lone tusker, which has been straying into villages in the Boluvampatti forest range, entered the goshala at Sappanimadai.

An official said that the goshala was situated 100 metres away from the forest boundary. The tusker entered the compound, reportedly being lured by the smell of cattle feed and rice bran.

The front line staff of the Department from Mullankadu, who were following the elephant, attempted to drive out the elephant from the goshala. As the tusker did not move, they used firecrackers to chase the animal.

The elephant finally moved from the shed of the goshala, but with a bag of cattle feed. The staff drove it back to the nearby forest. 

