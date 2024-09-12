ADVERTISEMENT

Lone tusker causes widespread damage in farms near Coimbatore

Published - September 12, 2024 10:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tomatoes lying scattered after a wild elephant fed on the harvested crop stored by a farmer at Pappanaickenpalayam near Thadagam in Coimbatore district on Wednesday night. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Farmers from villages in the Thadagam valley have demanded immediate intervention from the Forest Department to drive out a lone tusker that caused damages to crops in several farms in the past few days.

The tusker entered at least seven farms in villages, including Somayanur, Kalayanur and Pappanaickenpalayam in Thadagam valley on Wednesday night.

According to farmers, the tusker damaged several young coconut trees in a farm at Somayanur. The damaged trees were two-and-a-half-years-old.

The elephant fed on banana trees from a farm belonging to farmer Muthukumar at Pappanaickenpalayam. At another farm in the same village, the tusker damaged 35 young coconut trees and harvested tomatoes, which were kept in trays. The same elephant also damaged fences around the farms while moving through the villages.

R. Manoharan, a farmer from Kalayanur, said farmers in the region were afraid of stepping out at night due to the movement of wild elephants. He said the Forest Department staff were not driving out the lone tusker that has been frequenting the villages in the past few days.

“If the situation continues, farmers will be forced to stage protests seeking protection for their lives, crops and properties,” he said.

Meanwhile, Forest Department officials stated that night patrols would be intensified in Thadagam region.

