GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lone tusker causes widespread damage in farms near Coimbatore

Published - September 12, 2024 10:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Tomatoes lying scattered after a wild elephant fed on the harvested crop stored by a farmer at Pappanaickenpalayam near Thadagam in Coimbatore district on Wednesday night.

Tomatoes lying scattered after a wild elephant fed on the harvested crop stored by a farmer at Pappanaickenpalayam near Thadagam in Coimbatore district on Wednesday night. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Farmers from villages in the Thadagam valley have demanded immediate intervention from the Forest Department to drive out a lone tusker that caused damages to crops in several farms in the past few days.

The tusker entered at least seven farms in villages, including Somayanur, Kalayanur and Pappanaickenpalayam in Thadagam valley on Wednesday night.

According to farmers, the tusker damaged several young coconut trees in a farm at Somayanur. The damaged trees were two-and-a-half-years-old.

Man attacked by wild elephant during morning walk near Coimbatore

The elephant fed on banana trees from a farm belonging to farmer Muthukumar at Pappanaickenpalayam. At another farm in the same village, the tusker damaged 35 young coconut trees and harvested tomatoes, which were kept in trays. The same elephant also damaged fences around the farms while moving through the villages.

R. Manoharan, a farmer from Kalayanur, said farmers in the region were afraid of stepping out at night due to the movement of wild elephants. He said the Forest Department staff were not driving out the lone tusker that has been frequenting the villages in the past few days.

“If the situation continues, farmers will be forced to stage protests seeking protection for their lives, crops and properties,” he said.

Meanwhile, Forest Department officials stated that night patrols would be intensified in Thadagam region.

Published - September 12, 2024 10:53 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / nature and wildlife

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.