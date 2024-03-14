Lone tusker attacks three persons near Coimbatore, villagers cautioned

March 14, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A lone male elephant that entered human habitations near Madukkarai in Coimbatore district attacked three persons, including an elderly woman and a minor girl in the early hours of Wednesday. The incident took place at Karadimadai village, which falls under Madukkarai forest range of the Coimbatore Forest Division. ALSO READ Cow elephant, calf damage house near Coimbatore

The tusker first entered a farm near Black Mariamman Temple and attacked Nagammal (70), a farm worker, who was sleeping outside the owner’s house. The incident happened around 12.30 a.m. on Wednesday when Nagammal woke up after hearing noise. The woman had a close encounter with the male elephant that pushed her. She fell on to the ground and suffered minor injuries.

The elephant then moved to the shed where farm workers were sleeping. The tusker damaged the tin sheets of the shed to pull out horse gram that was stored inside. Dhanalakshmi (40) and Sathya (14) suffered minor injuries.