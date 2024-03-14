GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lone tusker attacks three persons near Coimbatore, villagers cautioned 

March 14, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Forest Department staff creating awareness among residents on the movement of wild elephants in villages bordering forests in Madukkarai range of Coimbatore Forest Division on Thursday.

Forest Department staff creating awareness among residents on the movement of wild elephants in villages bordering forests in Madukkarai range of Coimbatore Forest Division on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A lone male elephant that entered human habitations near Madukkarai in Coimbatore district attacked three persons, including an elderly woman and a minor girl in the early hours of Wednesday.

The incident took place at Karadimadai village, which falls under Madukkarai forest range of the Coimbatore Forest Division.

Cow elephant, calf damage house near Coimbatore

The tusker first entered a farm near Black Mariamman Temple and attacked Nagammal (70), a farm worker, who was sleeping outside the owner’s house. The incident happened around 12.30 a.m. on Wednesday when Nagammal woke up after hearing noise. The woman had a close encounter with the male elephant that pushed her. She fell on to the ground and suffered minor injuries.

The elephant then moved to the shed where farm workers were sleeping. The tusker damaged the tin sheets of the shed to pull out horse gram that was stored inside. Dhanalakshmi (40) and Sathya (14) suffered minor injuries.

Elephants damage two houses near Coimbatore in less than two weeks

Forest Department staff rushed to the spot and drove out the tusker. The injured persons were shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment.

As the tusker continued to enter villages on Wednesday night and in the early hours of Thursday, the Forest Department has cautioned villagers about its presence.

Following instructions from District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj, teams led by Madukkarai forest range officer R. Arun Kumar visited villages bordering forests - Karadimadai, Mathipalayam, Kavundanpathi, Theethipalayam, Molapalayam and Mookakkadupathi on Thursday. They appealed to people to not sleep outside their houses or venture out at night.

Farmers of Dhaliyur in Coimbatore live in fear as wild elephants damage more houses

The villagers were also asked to not store materials like rice, cattle feed, horse gram and bran in farm sheds.

It is learnt that over 30 elephants are roaming along the fringes of the Madukkarai forest range, often straying into bordering villages at night for food and water. Three special teams have been deployed to drive out wild elephants from villages.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / nature and wildlife / habitat (conservation)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.