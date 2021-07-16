Lone male elephants involved in 63% of straying incidents, says Forest Dept. study

Data provided by night patrol team analysed to understand why the animals came out of the forests

Lone male elephants constituted 63% of the total number of instances of elephants straying out of forests in Coimbatore Forest Division for crop-raiding between November 2020 and June 2021, according to a recent analysis by the Forest Department.

A team of officials comprising Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Coimbatore Circle) I. Anwardeen, Coimbatore District Forest Officer D. Venkatesh and Assistant Conservators of Forests C. Dinesh Kumar and M. Senthil Kumar prepared the report along with biologists J. Peter and M. Naveen.

The data on such incidents, collected on a daily basis by the Border Night Patrolling Team personnel who drove back the animals, was analysed to identify the reasons for their venturing out of the forests.

In the eight-month period for which the data was analysed, female elephants that strayed out of the forests in herds constituted 16%, male elephants in herds were 14% and female elephants with its calves that strayed out were six per cent.

Out of the total straying incidents, lone female elephants constituted only one per cent.

“As females are not known to move alone, it is assumed that these are sick animals left by a herd to fend for themselves,” the report noted.

Out of the seven forest ranges in Coimbatore Forest Division, 28% of the total straying and crop-raiding incidents occurred within Periyanaickenpalayam forest range between November 2020 and June 2021.

This was followed by Coimbatore forest range with 18% of the straying incidents, Sirumugai forest range with 17%, Mettupalayam with 14%, Boluvampatti with 11% and Karamadai with nine per cent.

Madukkarai forest range saw the least number of straying incidents where only 3% of the total straying incidents were recorded in the given period.

According to the report, the number of lone male elephants straying out was at its peak in the first three months of the eight-month period – 131 tuskers in November 2020, 125 in December 2020 and 134 in January this year.

There seemed to be a drop in the next three months, where only 88, 65 and 70 tuskers strayed out from forests in February, March and April respectively. In May and June, the numbers rose again as 108 and 111 lone male elephants strayed out for crop-raiding.

Crop-raiding by lone male elephants is generally classified into habitual (tusker meets most of its annual food requirement through this approach), opportunistic (raiding happens due to chance or inducement of food) and obligatory (sick elephants due to inability to forage by ranging long distance tend to stay near water bodies during the day and raid crops in the night), the report said. Obligatory crop-raiding is also observed in female elephants with calves, as the elephants prefer to spend minimum energy for food to subsist its calves through lactation, according to the report.

Mr. Anwardeen said that this analysis was a part of an intensive elephant conflict monitoring system by the Forest Department to document and assess the behaviours of the elephants. “Whatever we understood, we decided to convey it to the stakeholders of the landscape,” he said, adding that long-term monitoring would be undertaken to develop appropriate mitigation strategies that were site-specific and season-specific.