ADVERTISEMENT

Lokesh Tamilselvan to contest in Nilgiris constituency against A. Raja

March 21, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

D. Lokesh Tamilselvan, who was announced as the AIADMK’s candidate to contest the Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency, will be facing off against the DMK’s incumbent, A. Raja. Mr. Tamilselvan, who is relatively unknown in the Nilgiris, previously served in the AIADMK’s IT Wing. He is the son of P. Dhanapal, who was elected as speaker in 2002 during the AIADMK regime.

Mr. Tamilselvan, contesting for the first time in the Nilgiris constituency, is also an IT professional, party sources said, and is the son-in-law of “Namakkal” Arunachalam, an AIADMK MLA during M.G. Ramachandran’s tenure as Chief Minister. It is also believed that the former Chief Minister named him Lokesh Tamlselvan.

So far, only the DMK and AIADMK have announced candidates contesting in the Nilgiris.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Nilgiris

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US