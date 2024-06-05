Lok Sabha results | DMK secured 51.43% votes in Erode Parliamentary constituency

K.E. Prakash of the DMK, who won the Erode Parliamentary constituency, secured 51.43% of the votes, while AIADMK candidate Ashok Kumar secured 29.78% votes. The results of the election were declared late on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Mr. Prakash secured a total of 5,62,339 votes, including 3,490 postal votes, while Mr. Ashok Kumar secured 3,25,773 votes, including 2,022 postal votes. The victory margin of the DMK candidate over the AIADMK candidate is 2,36,566 votes.

M. Karmegam of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) secured 82,796 votes (7.57%) while P. Vijayakumar of Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) secured 77,911 votes (7.13%). The total votes polled for None of the Above (NOTA) were 13,983 (1.28%), including 241 postal votes. Of the 31 contestants, 27 secured less than 0.50% votes, lower than the votes polled for NOTA.

A total of 30 voter verifiable paper audit trials (VVPATs), selected through a draw of lots, were picked up and paper slips in the machine were counted at the end of polling. The slips were compared with votes polled in the electronic voting machines, after which the result was declared.

District Election Officer and District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara handed over the victory certificate to Mr. Prakash.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Prakash said the people had given their mandate for the three years of achievements of the DMK government and for the hard work of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. “I express my gratitude to the Chief Minister, Ministers, alliance parties and the electors,” he said.

