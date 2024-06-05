GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Lok Sabha results | DMK secured 51.43% votes in Erode Parliamentary constituency

K.E. Prakash of the DMK won with a margin of over 2 lakh votes against his rival, Ashok Kumar of the AIADMK; the NTK candidate stood third

Published - June 05, 2024 03:37 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
District Election Officer and District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara (left) handing over the victory certificate to K.E. Prakash of the DMK in Erode on Tuesday, June 4, 2024

District Election Officer and District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara (left) handing over the victory certificate to K.E. Prakash of the DMK in Erode on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

K.E. Prakash of the DMK, who won the Erode Parliamentary constituency, secured 51.43% of the votes, while AIADMK candidate Ashok Kumar secured 29.78% votes. The results of the election were declared late on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Mr. Prakash secured a total of 5,62,339 votes, including 3,490 postal votes, while Mr. Ashok Kumar secured 3,25,773 votes, including 2,022 postal votes. The victory margin of the DMK candidate over the AIADMK candidate is 2,36,566 votes.

M. Karmegam of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) secured 82,796 votes (7.57%) while P. Vijayakumar of Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) secured 77,911 votes (7.13%). The total votes polled for None of the Above (NOTA) were 13,983 (1.28%), including 241 postal votes. Of the 31 contestants, 27 secured less than 0.50% votes, lower than the votes polled for NOTA.

A total of 30 voter verifiable paper audit trials (VVPATs), selected through a draw of lots, were picked up and paper slips in the machine were counted at the end of polling. The slips were compared with votes polled in the electronic voting machines, after which the result was declared.

District Election Officer and District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara handed over the victory certificate to Mr. Prakash.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Prakash said the people had given their mandate for the three years of achievements of the DMK government and for the hard work of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. “I express my gratitude to the Chief Minister, Ministers, alliance parties and the electors,” he said.

Related Topics

Erode / Tamil Nadu / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.