Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Lok Sabha results | Barring Dharmapuri, DMK-led alliance leads in all Lok Sabha seats in western T.N. as of noon

Both BJP T.N. president K. Annamalai in Coimbatore and Union Minister of State L. Murugan in Nilgiris, were trailing behind the DMK candidates, as per early trends

Updated - June 04, 2024 01:24 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 01:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Counting of votes for the Coimbatore Parliamentary constituency in progress at the counting centre, Government College of Technology, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 \

Counting of votes for the Coimbatore Parliamentary constituency in progress at the counting centre, Government College of Technology, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 \ | Photo Credit: Periasamy M

Barring the Dharmapuri Lok Sabha seat, the DMK-led alliance was leading in all the Lok Sabha constituencies in western Tamil Nadu.

In Dharmapuri, Sowmya Anbumani of the PMK, which is part of the BJP’s alliance, had established an ealry lead of over 20,000 votes against her nearest rival, DMK’s A. Mani. The end of round four of counting however, revealed that her margin declined to 13,420 votes.

In Coimbatore, BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai was trailing behind his DMK rival Ganapathy P. Rajkumar by a margin of over 29,000 votes.

In the Nilgiris, at the end of round six, A. Raja was leading against BJP’s Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry L. Murugan by 63,408 votes, while the AIADMK candidate was in the third place.

In Erode, K.E. Prakash of the DMK has polled 57,812 votes at the end of round two, while the AIADMK nominee Ashok Kumar had polled 32,054 votes. In Tiruppur, the the CPI nominee K. Subbarayan, who is part of the DMK’s INDIA bloc alliance had polled 1,16,437 votes establishing a lead of 30,320 votes against P. Arunachalam of the AIADMK. In the Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency, the DMK nominee K. Easwarasamy has polled more than 25,000 votes pushing the AIADMK to the second position.

In Salem, the DMK nominee T.M. Selvaganapathi secured 26,194 votes followed closely by his AIADMK rival P. Vignesh who had polled 20,849 votes. In Namakkal, the fight was really tough as the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi candidate V.S. Matheswaran, part of the DMK’s alliance, polled only 69,860 votes, with the AIADMK nominee S. Tamil Mani polling a close 67,671 votes: a difference of barely 2,000 votes.

In Krishnagiri, the Congress was ahead with a stupendous margin of 30,523 votes. At the end of 4 rounds, Congress candidate K. Gopinath held his lead with 83,154 votes. AIADMK candidate V. Jayaprakash came a close second with 52,631 votes and the BJP was in the third spot with 41,836 votes.

