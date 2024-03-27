GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha polls | Will EPS recall the Kodanad heist-cum-murder incident, asks E.V.K.S. Elangovan

March 27, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Countering former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s allegations of corruption in the DMK government, Erode MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan asked Mr. Palaniswami to recall the Kodanad-heist-cum murder case.

Addressing media persons after introducing DMK’s candidate K. E. Prakash, Mr. Elangovan criticised Mr. Palaniswami’s claims that the State government had not achieved anything. “Bengaluru is in the midst of an acute drinking water crisis, which has not occurred in Tamil Nadu,” he said, and emphasized the government’s success in ensuring uninterrupted power supply, as well as providing free travel for women on government buses.

The counting of votes will take place 45 days after polling and anything could happen since the Election Commission was under the clutches of the BJP government, Mr. Elangovan said. Asked about the ruling Congress party in Karnataka not releasing water to the State, Mr. Elangovan said, “there is no water there, look at River Cauvery in Erode, it is dry.”

To a question on the prevalence of ganja in the State, he said the banned substance is distributed across the country only through the port in Gujarat that is owned by Gautam Adani.

Related Topics

Erode / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.