GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Lok Sabha polls | Villagers protest over delay in patta, threaten election boycott

April 08, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Expressing dissatisfaction over the unfulfilled demand for free house site pattas for 44 families for over twenty years, more than 50 men and women staged a sit-in protest at Boothapadi village in Bhavani taluk, threatening to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha election on Monday.

According to villagers, around 150 families have been residing on land belonging to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Board for the past 60 years. While over 100 families have received pattas in previous years, approximately 44 families are still awaiting them. They said the department did not provide a no-objection certificate, because of which they’ve been denied free house site pattas. Despite bringing the issue to the attention of the revenue department, no action has been taken thus far

Officials from the revenue department and police, accompanied by election officials, spoke to the protestors and assured that appropriate action would be taken once the model code of conduct was lifted.. After an hour of discussions, the protest was called off.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.