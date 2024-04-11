Lok Sabha polls | Trade and industry associations in Erode want model code of conduct withdrawn after polling

April 11, 2024 04:21 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - ERODE

Stating that enforcing the model code of conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha election till June 4 will affect the business severely, the Federation of All Trade and Industry Associations of Erode District, an apex body of 75 associations, has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to withdraw the model code of conduct (MCC) after polling ends on April 19.

In a letter sent to the Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Thursday, April 11, 2024 federation president V.K. Rajamanickam said after the MCC came into force on March 16, textile, jewellery, hardware, electrical, grocery and commercial establishments were severely affected as traders and customers fear carrying cash beyond the permitted limit of ₹50,000. This has affected the overall business as most of the traders prefer cash transactions. The letter said producing valid documents and getting the seized cash released is a herculean task causing fear among the traders and customers. “Due to continuous searches by the election squads, traders were affected,” the letter said.

The letter said enforcing the MCC after the poll date and till counting of votes is over on June 4 will affect business transactions further. Hence, the federation urged the EC to withdraw the MCC after April 19.