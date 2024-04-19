Lok Sabha polls | Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituency records 72.02% polling

April 19, 2024 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituency recorded 72.02 per cent polling on Friday, as per the provisional data shared by the office of Chief Election Officer.

Going by the updates made available once in two hours, the Assembly segments of the constituency in Erode district: Perundurai, Bhavani, Gobichettipalayam and Anthiyur, polled more votes, when compared to the two pre-dominantly urban segments of Tiruppur North and Tiruppur South.

The Lok Sabha polls was, by and large, peaceful, on Friday, barring minor glitches. Malfunction of EVMs at a polling station in Chandrapuram in Tiruppur city, and at a booth in Tiruppur South Assembly segment had to be set right for start of the polling process after a short delay. At the Polling Station 222, Tiruppur Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar waited for about half an hour to cast his vote.

At a booth in Periyathottam, there was a confusion as the name of a voter Mohammed Asif was missing from the list. Raising this issue, former AIADMK MLA Gunasekaran and other partymen questioned election officials about the discrepancy. Officials sought to explain that the photograph of the voter in the identity card looked different. Mr. Gunasekaran accused the election officials of deliberately leaving out names of minority community members, and that the issue would be dealt with legally.

Despite these issues, at very many booths across Tiruppur North and Tiruppur South segments, people could be seen standing in queues for their turn to cast votes.

Additional police and paramilitary personnel were deployed at 293 polling stations categorised as vulnerable.