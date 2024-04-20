GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lok Sabha polls | The Nilgiris registers 70.93 % voter turnout

April 20, 2024 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
Women from the Kota tribal community after casting their vote at Solurkokkal village near Udhagamandalam.

Women from the Kota tribal community after casting their vote at Solurkokkal village near Udhagamandalam. | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

A total of 70.93 % of voters turned out to vote in the Nilgiris Parliamentary constituency till 7 p.m. on Friday.

The constituency witnessed disruptions to polling in multiple places, including Thangadu Oranalli and Ketti palada, where more than a hundred families in each of the locations alleged that their names were not present in the voters’ lists, denying them an opportunity to cast their vote. The constituency comprises Assembly segments of Udhagamandalam, Coonoor, Gudalur, Mettupalayam, Bhavanisagar and Avinashi.

In Ketti palada, residents had a stand off against election officials demanding that they be allowed to vote. Police strength was increased in order to maintain law and order in the area.

Similarly, in Thangadu Oranalli, residents who alleged that their names were not included in the voters’ lists briefly blocked the roads and demanded that they be allowed to vote.

Earlier in the day, the malfunctioning of an Electronic Voting Machine had led to a delay of around 45 minutes in Bygamund near Muthorai Palada in the Nilgiris. However, it was soon rectified and polling began at around 8 p.m. at the polling booth.

The Forest Department in the Nilgiris too helped in ensuring the safety of voters in polling booths across the Nilgiris, including parts of Gudalur, Udhagamandalam and Coonoor. In Parson’s Valley, an old school which had been closed down around a year ago, was used as a polling booth, where a total of 164 voters are on the voting lists.

Election officials said that apart from being cleaned and repaired, power was also restored to the closed down government primary school, where Forest Department personnel were stationed to ensure that wild animals do not threaten the safety of voters.

