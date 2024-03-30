Lok Sabha polls| Symbols allotted to 25 candidates in Salem and 40 in Namakkal Parliamentary constituencies

March 30, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Salem

Symbols were allotted to the 25 candidates who are contesting in Salem Parliamentary constituency, and 40 candidates in Namakkal Parliamentary constituency on Saturday.

Nominations for the Lok Sabha polls were filed by the candidates from March 20 to 27.

For the Salem constituency, 39 candidates filed 52 nominations and in the scrutiny held on March 28, 27 nominations were accepted and 12 were rejected. Two independent candidates withdrew their nominations. Symbols were allotted to the remaining 25 candidates at a meeting headed by District Collector and Returning Officer R. Brindha Devi, in the presence of General Observer G.B. Patil, at the Salem Collectorate.

For Namakkal constituency, a total of 47 candidates filed 58 nominations. After scrutiny, 41 nominations were accepted and six were rejected. On Saturday, one independent candidate withdrew his nomination and the symbols were allotted to the remaining 40 candidates.