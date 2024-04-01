Lok Sabha polls | Supplementary EVMs despatched across Erode Parliamentary constituency

April 01, 2024 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - ERODE

As many as 1,332 supplementary ballot units that will be used in the four Assembly constituencies in Erode district for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, were randomised and sent to their respective constituencies on Monday, April 1, 2024.

There are eight Assembly constituencies in the district: Erode (East), Erode (West), Modakkurichi, Perundurai, Bhavani, Anthiyur, Gobichettipalayam and Bhavanisagar (SC). Randomisation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), voter-verified paper audit trails (VVPATs) and other poll materials that will be used during the Lok Sabha polls were sent to the eight constituencies on March 22. These include 2,663 ballot units, 2,663 control units and 2,885 VVPATs.

A total of 32 candidates, including NOTA, are in the fray, and symbols were allotted to the candidates on March 30. Each ballot unit has the provision to vote for 16 candidates and so, the constituencies of Erode (East), Erode (West) and Modakkurichi, needed additional ballot units. Bhavanisagar (SC) in the Nilgiris Parliamentary constituency also needed additional ballot units, as 17 candidates were in fray.

Randomisation was carried out at the Collectorate on Monday, by the District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara in the presence of general observer Rajiv Ranjan Meena and representatives of recognised political parties and candidates. Later, the machines were despatched to the four constituencies.

Complaints

The Collector said 19 election related-complaints were received in the cVIGIL app, while 38 were received through the toll-free number. “All the 58 complaints were closed,” he said. Mr. Raja Gopal Sunkara said so far, static surveillance teams and flying squad teams had seized ₹3,75,78,262 in cash and materials while ₹1.72 lakh in cash and materials had been returned after submission of valid documents. He said 12D forms were received from 4,000 electors while 2,300 policemen have submitted their forms for postal votes.

District Revenue Officer S. Shantha Kumar, Assistant Collector (Training) Vinaykumar Meena and election officials were present on the occasion.