Lok Sabha polls | Specialised vehicles to ferry differently-abled persons, senior citizens to poll booths in Coimbatore city on April 19

April 15, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Coimbatore on April 19 , District Election Officer and Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said that three wheelchair-friendly vehicles and 40 low-floor vehicles will be arranged for the transportation of differently-abled persons and elderly citizens to the polling booths within city limits.

This initiative is being organised in collaboration with Swarga Foundation and MK Foundation.

“It is important that everyone gets to take part in the electoral process and these measures will help facilitate a smooth and unhindered voting experience for all citizens,” said J. Swarnalatha, founder, Swarga Foundation.

Interested individuals can contact 73977 00482 and register their names by 6 p.m. on April 17.

