ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | Specialised vehicles to ferry differently-abled persons, senior citizens to poll booths in Coimbatore city on April 19

April 15, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Coimbatore on April 19 , District Election Officer and Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said that three wheelchair-friendly vehicles and 40 low-floor vehicles will be arranged for the transportation of differently-abled persons and elderly citizens to the polling booths within city limits.

ADVERTISEMENT

This initiative is being organised in collaboration with Swarga Foundation and MK Foundation.

“It is important that everyone gets to take part in the electoral process and these measures will help facilitate a smooth and unhindered voting experience for all citizens,” said J. Swarnalatha, founder, Swarga Foundation.

Interested individuals can contact 73977 00482 and register their names by 6 p.m. on April 17.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US