Lok Sabha Polls | Show cause notices issued to 1,781 government staff in Salem for backtracking on election duty

March 28, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Salem

District Collector and Returning Officer R. Brindha Devi has issued show-cause notices to 1,781 government staff who, after initially showing willingness to participate in election duties, are now refusing to do so.

The district administration had sought the willingness of government staff from various departments, including education and revenue, for election duty. While some staff members expressed their willingness, others cited medical reasons for their unwillingness to participate. However, those who initially volunteered are now hesitating, following which the district administration issued show cause notices to 1,781 staff members, of whom 946 belong to the Education Department, which has seen the highest number seeking exemption from election duty. These staff members have been asked to submit their explanations within two days, by Thursday.

Additionally, show-cause notices were issued to 20 staff members of Periyar University. A circular issued on Thursday by Periyar University Registrar (in-charge) P. Viswanathamurthi reminded staff members, including assistant professors, associate professors, and consolidated pay staff, of their obligation to participate in election duty as per circulars issued on November 20 and 30, 2023. However, only 21 staff members expressed willingness to perform election duty, prompting the registrar to emphasize the mandatory nature of this duty. Staff members were instructed to submit their willingness forms to the registrar’s office before April 1.

Sources revealed that out of the 21 staff members who initially volunteered, 20 have now backed out. The registrar has instructed all staff members to participate in election duty. The staff have attributed their reluctance to the fact that they have to arrive at the respective booths a day ahead of polling and can return only a day after voting is over. Additionally, sources noted dissatisfaction with the remuneration provided for this duty.

Responding to the situation, Ms. Brindha Devi stated that explanations provided by staff members would be verified, and exemptions from duty would only be granted on medical grounds.

