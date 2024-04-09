Lok Sabha polls | Second randomisation of EVMs completed in Erode

April 09, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - ERODE

The second randomisation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter-verified paper audit trails (VVPATs) that will be used during the Lok Sabha polls on April 19 in Erode Parliamentary constituency was completed through the Election Commission of India portal here on Tuesday.

District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara in the presence of General Observer Rajiv Ranjan Meena and representatives of political parties completed the process at the Collectorate.

The Collector said a total of 2,530 polling stations, including 20% reserve, were located in eight Assembly constituencies in the district, Erode (East), Erode (West), Modakkurichi, Perundurai, Bhavani, Anthiyur, Gobichettipalayam and Bhavanisagar. First level randomisation was completed on March 20 and the machines were sent to the respective Assembly constituencies. There were a total of 1,688 polling stations located in the six Assembly constituencies coming under the Erode Parliamentary constituency, Kumarapalayam, Erode (East), Erode (West), Modakkurichi, Dharapuram (SC) and Kangeyam.

A total of 3,376 ballot units, 1,688 control units and 1,688 VVPATs are to be used in the constituency while 680 ballot units, 340 control units and 510 VVPATs are kept as reserve. Thus, a total of 4,056 ballot units, 2,208 control units and 2,198 VVPATs were randomised and allotted to the Assembly constituencies.

Vinay Kumar Meena, Assistant Collector (Training), Ragunathan, Personal Assistant to Collector (Election) Sivashankar, Tahsildar (Election) and officials were present.

