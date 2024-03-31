ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha Polls | ‘Restoring Coimbatore’s industrial glory is a priority for the DMK’

March 31, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
Ganapathi P. Rajkumar, DMK candidate for Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency, during an interview with The Hindu in Coimbatore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Coimbatore needs to regain the industrial charm it has been losing since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), said DMK candidate for Coimbatore parliamentary constituency Ganapathi P. Rajkumar.

“We should look at Coimbatore in two phases - before and after implementation of the GST. Its industrial face has slowly waned and the major reason is the GST. The rates are too high. We should bring back its industrial charm,” he told The Hindu on Sunday. Even in Palladam, which is part of the Coimbatore constituency, almost 60 % of the weaving units are closed mainly because of this, Mr. Rajkumar said, and added that restoring Coimbatore’s industrial activities is an area of priority for the DMK.

Regarding the rising costs of electricity in the state, he claimed that the Central Government was equally responsible.

Expanding the Coimbatore airport, improving rail connectivity to nearby towns, the metro rail project, and improving railway stations in this area are the other priorities, Mr. Rajkumar added. Negotiation plays a key role in land acquisition for infrastructure projects. The DMK does not have elected representatives in Coimbatore who can give a push to infrastructure works. “That is why we have to win here,” he said.

The schemes implemented by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has reached the people and the response has been very good, especially from women voters. The DMK is confident of winning in Coimbatore this time, he added.

