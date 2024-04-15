ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | Residents threaten poll boycott demanding bridge in Coimbatore

April 15, 2024 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of ward 55 and 56 in Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat have threatened to boycott polls if the governments failed to construct a bridge across the railway line.

Residents of Surya Nagar, Sivalingapuram, Kannan Nagar, Kamakshi Nagar, Meenakshi Amman Nagar, Sreenivasa Nagar, Senthil Nagar, CTC Colony and Chinnasamy Lay out in ward 55 and 56 have put up posters threatening to boycott polls over the inordinate delay in construction of a bridge across the railway line in the area. The residents said that in 2011, the bridge was sanctioned and there was no development after that. Let them start the works at least, the residents said.

