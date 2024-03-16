GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | Posters, graffiti goes off the streets after MCC comes into force in Erode

March 16, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Hoardings with the names of political party leaders being covered with a cloth outside the Corporation office in Erode, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday, as Lok Sabh elections loom over the state.

Hoardings with the names of political party leaders being covered with a cloth outside the Corporation office in Erode, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday, as Lok Sabh elections loom over the state. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

With the model code of conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha polls coming into force in the district, Corporation workers have begun removing wall posters and graffiti here on Saturday.

The implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for conducting Lok Sabha polls has led to the removal of wall posters and graffiti in the district. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that polls will take place in the State on April 19, while the counting of votes will occur on June 4. Following the announcement, workers have started to remove wall posters of political parties from both public and private properties. Additionally, advertisements of parties, symbols and graffiti are being whitewashed. The workers have stated that this process will be completed in two days. However, statues of leaders have been left uncovered.

Election officials said all advertisement materials of political parties were being removed by teams in municipalities, town panchayats and village panchayats and the process will continue until all the materials are removed. Also, photos of the Chief Minister, elected leaders in government offices and photos highlighting various schemes of the State governments were being removed from the Collectorate, Corporation and offices of the local bodies.

