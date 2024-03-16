Lok Sabha polls | Posters, graffiti goes off the streets after MCC comes into force in Erode

March 16, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - ERODE

The implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for conducting Lok Sabha polls has led to the removal of wall posters and graffiti in the district. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that polls will take place in the State on April 19, while the counting of votes will occur on June 4. Following the announcement, workers have started to remove wall posters of political parties from both public and private properties. Additionally, advertisements of parties, symbols and graffiti are being whitewashed. The workers have stated that this process will be completed in two days. However, statues of leaders have been left uncovered.

Election officials said all advertisement materials of political parties were being removed by teams in municipalities, town panchayats and village panchayats and the process will continue until all the materials are removed. Also, photos of the Chief Minister, elected leaders in government offices and photos highlighting various schemes of the State governments were being removed from the Collectorate, Corporation and offices of the local bodies.