Lok Sabha polls | Postal ballot votes to be collected from April 4 to 6 in Erode parliamentary constituency 

April 02, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - ERODE

District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara has announced that election officials will visit the homes of voters who have chosen to cast postal votes (absentee voters) for the Lok Sabha polls. The officials will be available for visits from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. between April 4 and 6.

According to a release, polling for the Erode parliamentary constituency is scheduled for April 19th. Electors above 85 years of age, persons with disabilities, those who have tested positive for COVID-19, and those displaying COVID-19 symptoms have been allowed to cast postal votes. These individuals are required to express their willingness and submit a filled-in Form 12D to the respective polling booth officers beforehand.

There are 21,805 electors aged 85 years and above, and 9,824 persons with disabilities in the constituency. A total of 3,001 Form 12D were received from these individuals. To ensure that they can cast their votes, officials will visit their homes and provide them with postal ballots on the above mentioned dates. Once they have cast their vote, officials will collect their postal ballots, the release said.

The team that will visit the house comprise a zonal officer, an officer who collects postal ballots, a micro-monitoring officer, a videographer and the polling booth officer. Also, agents of candidates could accompany the team. If the elector is not available during the first visit of the team, the team will again visit on April 8. Electors who have submitted Form 12D are asked to utilise the opportunity and cast their vote, the release added.