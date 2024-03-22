GIFT a SubscriptionGift

Police, CISF take out flag march in Coimbatore

March 22, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The flag march taken out at Sulur in Coimbatore district on Friday.

The flag march taken out at Sulur in Coimbatore district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL AARANGEMENT

Coimbatore District Police, Armed Reserve (Coimbatore district), and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) took out a flag march on Friday to instill confidence among the voters and assure them safety ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan led the flag march at Sulur in which a total of 300 personnel, including CISF, Armed Reserve and police personnel from Karumathampatti sub-division, took part.

The flag march covered a distance of 2.5 km, starting from Sulur police station and passing through Tiruchi Road.

The district police have stepped up security in the rural parts and intensified vehicle checks. Senior officials said that vehicles entering the district from neighbouring districts and Kerala are being checked.

