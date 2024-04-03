Lok Sabha Polls | PMK does not need lectures on social justice from Edappadi or Stalin, says Anbumani in Dharmapuri

April 03, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should refrain from lecturing the PMK on social justice and instead focus on their own contributions towards the cause, stated PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss in Dharmapuri on Wednesday.

“They both have no business lecturing the PMK on matters concerning social justice,” Mr. Anbumani said while addressing the media during his campaign.

Furthering his attack on Mr. Palaniswami, he said that the former Chief Minister passed the order for 10.5% reservation for Vanniyars in 2021 conditional upon the PMK’s alignment with the AIADMK. “The elections were scheduled to be announced that evening and Mr. Palaniswami passed the order around noon, on the condition that the PMK aligns with the AIADMK,” he recalled.

Furthermore, Mr. Anbumani dismissed criticism from both the DMK and AIADMK regarding the PMK’s alliance with the BJP, and remarked that the PMK had previously partnered with the BJP in 1998, 2014, 2019, and 2021.

Directing his criticism towards Chief Minister Stalin, Mr. Anbumani asked, “Why is he hesitant to carry out a caste survey when the others are already doing it? Even a panchayat has the authority to carry out a survey,” he claimed..

