GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Lok Sabha Polls | PMK does not need lectures on social justice from Edappadi or Stalin, says Anbumani in Dharmapuri

April 03, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should refrain from lecturing the PMK on social justice and instead focus on their own contributions towards the cause, stated PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss in Dharmapuri on Wednesday.

“They both have no business lecturing the PMK on matters concerning social justice,” Mr. Anbumani said while addressing the media during his campaign.

Furthering his attack on Mr. Palaniswami, he said that the former Chief Minister passed the order for 10.5% reservation for Vanniyars in 2021 conditional upon the PMK’s alignment with the AIADMK. “The elections were scheduled to be announced that evening and Mr. Palaniswami passed the order around noon, on the condition that the PMK aligns with the AIADMK,” he recalled.

Furthermore, Mr. Anbumani dismissed criticism from both the DMK and AIADMK regarding the PMK’s alliance with the BJP, and remarked that the PMK had previously partnered with the BJP in 1998, 2014, 2019, and 2021.

Directing his criticism towards Chief Minister Stalin, Mr. Anbumani asked, “Why is he hesitant to carry out a caste survey when the others are already doing it? Even a panchayat has the authority to carry out a survey,” he claimed..

Related Topics

General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.