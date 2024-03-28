Lok Sabha Polls | PMK candidate in Salem accuses police of trying to seize his car

March 28, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Salem

PMK Salem candidate N. Annadurai alleged that police tried to seize his car even though he got a pass to have the party flag on Thursday. The PMK candidate had arrived at the Salem Collectorate on Thursday to participate in his nomination scrutiny. After his nomination was accepted, he left the collectorate and returned soon after.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Annadurai alleged that Assistant Commissioner P. Ramamoorthi tried to seize his car for having a party flag in it under the instructions of the ruling party. “We had applied and received a pass to have party flags in the car and I showed it to the police, but they did not accept it and tried to seize the car. The members of the ruling party are using the party flags in their cars, but the police have taken no action against them. We will file a case against the police at the High Court,” Mr. Annadurai added.

On Wednesday, the Salem City police registered a case against Mr. Annadurai and 49 cadres of the PMK and BJP for trying to enter the Salem Collectorate to file nominations that violated the election model code of conduct. Similarly, the police seized a car and a bike belonging to BJP cadres.

Salem City Deputy Commissioner N. Mathivanan said that, as per the rules, the original pass should be pasted on the windscreen of cars. But Mr. Annadurai did not paste the pass in his car. So police instructed the rules, the Deputy Commissioner added.

