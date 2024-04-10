ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | PM Modi works for 140 crore Indians, unlike DMK that favours only family politics, says T.N. BJP chief K. Annamalai

April 10, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election meeting at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district on April 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan_ S

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai said here on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked for all 140 crore citizens of India, unlike the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) that “favoured” only the family members of top brass.

At a public meeting led by Mr. Modi in Mettupalayam to canvas votes for the BJP Lok Sabha candidates K. Annamalai (Coimbatore), L. Murugan (the Nilgiris), A.P. Muruganandam (Tiruppur), and K. Vasantha Rajan (Pollachi), Mr. Annamalai commended Mr. Modi’s campaign efforts across Tamil Nadu.

Criticising the DMK for its alleged involvement in bribery and drug-related activities, Mr. Annamalai said, “First 10 days of elections, the DMK campaigns. Last 10 days, they give money for votes.”

BJP’s Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency candidate, L. Murugan, during his address, made several promises such as ensuring fair price for tea growers, doubling the Coimbatore North-Mettupalayam railway track, and securing geographical indication (GI) tags for peanuts, betel nut, and curry leaves grown in the region.

Mr. Murugan also alleged that DMK had done nothing for women, the underprivileged, and the people of backward castes. “This also marks the first time a Prime Minister has visited Mettupalayam since Independence,” he claimed.

Mr. Muruganandam, and Mr. Vasantha Rajan also spoke.

