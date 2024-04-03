GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | PM Modi deprived T.N. of its rights with help from AIADMK: Selvaperunthagai

April 03, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai (right) during his election campaign seeking votes for DMK candidate K.E. Prakash (left) in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai (right) during his election campaign seeking votes for DMK candidate K.E. Prakash (left) in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Prime Minister Narendra Modi deprived Tamil Nadu of its rights with help from the AIADMK, said TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai on Wednesday.

Speaking at a public meeting at Marapalam seeking votes for Erode DMK candidate K.E. Prakash, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said, Mr. Modi had not fulfilled any of his promises and had cheated the people of the State with the support of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. “Now, both our enemy (BJP) and traitor (AIADMK) are contesting against us and they should be defeated,” he said. 

When the Congress was in power at the centre, the price of an LPG cylinder was ₹420 whereas it had gone up over ₹1,000 during the BJP rule, he said, and credited Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for a healthier financial management in the State.

The Prime Minister, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said, talks about acting against corruption, “but, 24 people with criminal cases and economic offences cases against them have been cleared of all charges after joining the BJP,”. .

Addressing the gathering, KMDK general secretary E.R. Eswaran said, “While we fight to send the BJP home, the AIADMK is fighting to bring the BJP back to power,” and added, “whether you vote for the BJP or the AIADMK, it will be a vote for Mr. Modi,”.  Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan also spoke.

