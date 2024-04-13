Lok Sabha polls | Over 85% postal votes received from PwDs, 85+ in Coimbatore constituency

April 13, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

As of April 10, election officials in the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency have approved 2,994 Form 12D submissions from persons with disabilities (PwDs) and those aged over 85. According to data shared by election officials, approximately 2,556 of them have cast their votes through postal ballot.

In the Coimbatore (South) Assembly constituency, out of the 1,272 officials assigned election duty on April 19, around 1,190 have cast their votes through postal ballots as of April 13.

Officials stated that the remaining individuals have obtained election duty certificates (EDCs) and will vote on the polling day.

Overall, postal votes have been cast by election duty personnel from all the six Assembly segments, for Pollachi (350 votes), Nilgiris (150 votes), and Tiruppur (243 votes) constituencies. However, an election official noted that many officials, particularly government school teachers, have yet to submit Form 12D to avail themselves of this option.

Another official explained that individuals assigned duties in Nilgiris, Pollachi, or Tiruppur constituencies can cast postal votes until April 18. However, for others, the deadline is April 17.

In each of Coimbatore’s Assembly constituencies, approximately 50% of officials assigned election duty have chosen to vote through postal ballots, while the remaining will vote at their designated polling stations. A source said that around 50% of the total force has been randomly assigned to polling stations across various regions, as per norms.